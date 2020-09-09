Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Kentucky COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

As Kentucky surpasses 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19, he orders all Commonwealth buildings fly their flags half mast.

Gov. Beshear reports 667 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 new deaths.

“Putting a thousand deaths into context, losing a thousand people to something that previously didn’t exist in a 6-month period is hard,” said Beshear.

The positivity rate is below 4% again at 3.84%, said Beshear. The total number of cases in Kentucky now totals 53,977 cases.

“In the last six months more than 100 thousand Americans have died from COVID-19. to put that in context, the city of Louisville is about 620,000 or so persons and so it’s like 30 percent of the city of Louisville has died in the last six months across the country.”

“In the state of New York, 33,000 nearly have died int he last six months. The city of Bowling Green, Kentucky is about 70,000 persons per the 2019 census data so about -- if Bowling Green city here in Kentucky were New York State, half of the city would have died in the last six months, just to put that in context.”

Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

