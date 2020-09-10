Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties report new COVID cases

New coronavirus cases in Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties
New coronavirus cases in Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties(Source: CDC via CNN)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 1 confirmed positive case of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 262 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 244 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 9 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 6 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 708.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 174 confirmed cases and 135 of those cases have recovered.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Spinal cord problems trigger pause in vaccine race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A serious spinal cord problem in a COVID-19 vaccine participant has brought trials of a major contender in the vaccine race to a screeching halt.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'This is deadly stuff'

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Trump: "This is more deadly. This is 5 per- you know, this is 5 percent versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. You know? So, this is deadly stuff."

National Politics

Trump-Woodward interview: 'I wanted to always play it down'

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Trump: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic."

Coronavirus

NIH director discusses AstraZeneca vaccine trial halt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 12 hours ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after volunteer's illness

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.