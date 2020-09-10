Advertisement

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Firefighters run in honor of 911 victims.
Firefighters run in honor of 911 victims.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers. Usually, members of the Bowling Green fire department would attend a ‘memorial climb’ in Nashville to honor those who lost their lives that day, but because of COVID-19, they had to come up with their own event.

“It’s just something we needed to do for them I felt like,” one firefighter who participated said.

In full uniform, they gathered at the NCM Motorsports Park to run 3.43 miles. It is symbolic because 343 firefighters died on September 11th.

“They climbed 110 flights of stairs wearing their full uniform and carrying a hose, so I feel like this is just a little bit of what we can give back to them,” the firefighter said.

The families of the firefighters also came out to the event, some even participating.

“It’s a complete honor to have so many people show up to participate,” Matt Ferguson said. He is a captain with the Bowling Green Fire Department.

They are hoping the symbolic run becomes an annual tradition, eventually with at least 343 firefighters participating.

