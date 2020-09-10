Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff High school football previews taking a look at the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats.

Franklin has a new head man in charge as Max Chaney enters his first season as the head coach.

Coach Chaney takes over a program that has had great success over the last five years... including a 20-19 campaign that saw them reach the third round of the playoffs.

the wildcats have a ton of young that will be able to see action on the field this season.

“Honestly I am just looking forward to getting back on the field with all of the guys," said Junior QB Luke Richardson."We have a young group coming in. We really missed out on the spring time and the football in the early months of summer. But honestly what we need is to get back out on the field and getting some playing time for the younger guys, but I think we will be good when the season starts."

Here is a look at Franklin-Simpson’s schedule this season:

Sep 18, 20 Russellville away 7:00 PM

Sep 25, 20 Allen County-Scottsville home 7:00 PM

Oct 2, 20 Russell County home 7:00 PM

Oct 9, 20 Logan County home 7:00 PM

Oct 16, 20 Warren Central away 7:00 PM

Oct 23, 20 Warren East away 7:00 PM

Oct 30, 20 Glasgow home 7:00 PM

