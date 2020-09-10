Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff High school football previews taking a look at the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats.

Franklin has a new head man in charge as Max Chaney enters his first season as the head coach.

Coach Chaney takes over a program that has had great success over the last five years... including a 20-19 campaign that saw them reach the third round of the playoffs.

the wildcats have a ton of young that will be able to see action on the field this season.

“Honestly I am just looking forward to getting back on the field with all of the guys," said Junior QB Luke Richardson."We have a young group coming in. We really missed out on the spring time and the football in the early months of summer. But honestly what we need is to get back out on the field and getting some playing time for the younger guys, but I think we will be good when the season starts."

Here is a look at Franklin-Simpson’s schedule this season:

Sep 18, 20 Russellville away 7:00 PM

Sep 25, 20 Allen County-Scottsville home 7:00 PM

Oct 2, 20 Russell County home 7:00 PM

Oct 9, 20 Logan County home 7:00 PM

Oct 16, 20 Warren Central away 7:00 PM

Oct 23, 20 Warren East away 7:00 PM

Oct 30, 20 Glasgow home 7:00 PM

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Bowling Green Purples.

Sports

WKU receiver Jacquez Sloan enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
WR Jacquez Sloan enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Sports

Purples shutout Cougars in season opener

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Purples defeat the Cougars 10-0 in season opener.

Sports

WKU Cross Country Plans to Move Forward with 2020 Season

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
The team is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a Fall NCAA Cross Country Championship, with a ruling set to be made later this month.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Warren Central Dragons.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series visits the swamp to preview the Greenwood Gators.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Raiders of Warren East.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
Authentic’s win gives trainer Bob Baffert six Kentucky Derby wins, tying a record with Ben Jones for most all-time win among trainers.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Patriots of Allen County-Scottsville.

News

WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.