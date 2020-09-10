Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Police investigating numerous burglaries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police, are working numerous burglaries at some college-style apartments, in the Campell Lane and Nashville Road area.

According to police, a male subject was observed on a ring surveillance video on August 29th and was deterred by residents.

Police say the man is a subject of interest.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.