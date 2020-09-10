Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Police investigating numerous burglaries

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police, are working numerous burglaries at some college-style apartments, in the Campell Lane and Nashville Road area.

According to police, a male subject was observed on a ring surveillance video on August 29th and was deterred by residents.

Police say the man is a subject of interest.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Crime

Logan County Sheriff’s office responds to a single-vehicle accident that injures six juveniles

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Logan County sheriff's office responds to a single-vehicle accident in Russellville.

News

Crime Stoppers: Shooting at Shell IGA Express

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are working a shooting that took place on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Shell IGA Express at 2258 Russellville Road. Police say they were responding to an assault complaint there, when they were advised that a male subject had fired two shots from a gun. Witnesses told police the altercation began when a black male approached a Hispanic male who was sitting in a SUV at the gas pump

Crime

Bowling Green Police arrest man after robbing a pizza delivery person and University Liquors

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Crockett is accused of robbing a pizza delivery person on July 9, then robbing University Liquors on July 17.

Latest News

Crime

Scottsville Police searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT
The Scottsville Police Department is looking for two black males they say were involved in vehicle break-ins.

News

Man arrested for possible stabbing in Glasgow

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
Man arrested for possible stabbing in Glasgow

News

A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two-year long investigation.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
A Hopkins Co. man is arrested for drug trafficking after a two year long investigation.

News

UPDATE: BGPD investigate shooting on Rock Creek Drive

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams and Allison Baker
Police say one person has been shot and is receiving medical treatment.

News

Crime Stoppers: Kinnarney Liquors Robbery

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at Kinnarney Liquors at 10:04 p.m. on August 23, 2020.

News

Glasgow woman is arrested after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow woman is arrested during traffic stop after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs