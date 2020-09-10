Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman pay respects to Kentucky’s COVID-19 victims

The somber milestone was reached Wednesday as the number of reported COVID-related deaths climbed to 1,013.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman observed Thursday morning as Kentucky State Police Honor Guard placed a memorial wreath in the Capitol rotunda to honor the more than 1,000 Kentuckians who have died from causes related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The somber milestone was reached Wednesday as the number of reported COVID-related deaths climbed to 1,013. The wreath-laying was preceded by a brief performance by the handbell ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

