Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Kentucky COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Thursday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reports 805 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths Thursday, raising the death total to 1,035 Kentuckians lost to the virus. One hundred twenty-two of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 19 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 3-month-old from Fayette County.

The deaths reported Thursday include an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 81-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 53-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 101-year-old woman from Green County; a 55-year-old man from Harlan County; five women, ages 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102, and an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Marion County; a 60-year-old man from Monroe County; a 77-year-old man from Nelson County; and two women, ages 83 and 90, and two men, ages 82 and 84, from Warren County.

The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Behsear addresses Kentuckians on fight against COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, September 10, 2020

