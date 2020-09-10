Holley LS Fest returns this weekend with new safety measures in place

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holley LS Fest returns to Beech Bend Raceway Park this Friday through Sunday after receiving approval to proceed from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

Event management put plans in place to follow the governor’s guidelines for venues and event spaces in accordance with his Healthy At Work 3.1 and Executive Order 2020-586 for masks. Measures include limiting capacity, online only tickets sales, social distancing, and increased cleaning. Bleacher seating will be limited to 20%, but officials have designated new areas where the racing can be viewed while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Event attendees will be asked to wear a mask if they can’t keep 6′ from other attendees or if they are in designated Mask Zones.

Organizers have spread out the event activities to now include 85 acres of Beech Bend’s over 350 total acres, giving ample room for attendees to safely social distance while enjoying the event.

Participant spots are already sold out, but spectator tickets are still available as of this announcement. Spectator tickets must be purchased online in advance. You can check ticket availability at lsfest.com.

“We are so grateful that the Governor’s office has approved hosting this event,” said Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our local tourism industry has suffered greatly due to the pandemic, and we are excited to welcome visitors back to Bowling Green. Events such as LS Fest bring a welcome infusion of new dollars into our local economy.”

“LS Fest has been a premier motorsports event in Bowling Green for the last decade. While 2020 provides a unique twist, the team has provided an extensive plan to the state to ensure the safety of the racers and spectators,” said Ron Bunch, President of the Bowling Green Chamber. “We are excited to welcome the LS Fest participants to our racing, lodging and restaurant venues!”

PPE will be available to attendees and additional staff has been brought in for extra cleaning of the facility during the event.

Event organizers also worked with local authorities for safe and improved ingress and egress this year with representatives from local government, law enforcement, the chamber and the tourism office.

For more information, visit lsfest.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.