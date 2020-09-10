Advertisement

More sunshine, but the muggies return in Kentucky!

Things are still very warm for the latter half of this week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The comfortable air we’ve been seeing in Kentucky was too good to last over a week -- the humid air moves back in as we slide into the weekend!

The forecast today is on par, though it will be warm and humid in the afternoon.
The forecast today is on par, though it will be warm and humid in the afternoon.(WBKO)

High pressure that was keeping things dry and comfortable has moved off in the northeast, which has allowed a stationary front from the Great Lakes to slowly move just north of the Ohio River today. Conditions won’t be very muggy today, but you will notice the humid air especially this afternoon. More humidity is expected on Friday and through the weekend. Storm chances from the stationary front will also be expected on Saturday and Sunday. Though it won’t be a washout, have an umbrella with you both days as showers and storms will be possible each day.

By next week, things will start off dry and cooler, but storm chances make a quick return by the middle of next week with temperatures near average for this time of the year. Expect seasonal conditions to persist over the next two weeks; or highs in the low 80s and some light moisture in the region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 89. Low 68. Winds NE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85. Low 67. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 68. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1919, 1912)

Record Low Today: 42 (1924)

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (7.0)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 65

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-0.22″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.16″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

