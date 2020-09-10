Mother raises awareness over vandalized stop sign in Simpson County

Simpson County, Ky. (WBKO) - A vandalized stop sign in an intersection in Simpson County is raising concerns for a mother after her daughter was involved in an accident.

Amy Johnson spoke about the phone call she received after her daughter’s accident.

“Momma someone has run the stop sign and has hit me I need you to come,” -- said Johnson.

After the accident, Amy says she called Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.

“I told him short and skinny a ten-minute conversation on how I had seen people run that stop there several times in the past. Roughly 10 minutes later Mason was calling me back, he had already contacted the sheriff’s and the Simpson County Road Department, the supervisor there and they had already come up with a plan of action.” -- Amy Johnson.

“What we’re planning in place now is just a few hundred feet beyond the stop ahead of the stop sign, were gonna install six rumble strips on the roadway and then just beyond the rumble strip area we’re gonna paint the stop ahead sign on the road.” -- Judge-Executive Mason Barnes

Johnson says, “I think it’s also important to talk to your children I think a lot of the times those stops signs get run by children that are young that are new at driving I think they need to realize how important it’s not a game, it is someone’s life that could be at stake there.”

“There’s no text message, no phone call, there’s no social media post that is worth risking yours or someone else’s life.” -- Mason Barnes, Judge-Executive

When Barnes was asked about the cost of the project he says, “when you’re talking about public safety and the possibility of a crash that could seriously injure or even worse kill someone, I don’t really put a price on public safety.”

Barnes says that the rumble strips have been ordered but there is no timeline as to when the project will be finished because he hopes the strips will arrive within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.