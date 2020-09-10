Advertisement

Mother raises awareness over vandalized stop sign in Simpson County

A mother expressed concerns over a vandalized stop sign after he daughter had an accident to the judge executive in Simpson County, now changes are being made.
A mother expressed concerns over a vandalized stop sign after he daughter had an accident to the judge executive in Simpson County, now changes are being made.(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Simpson County, Ky. (WBKO) - A vandalized stop sign in an intersection in Simpson County is raising concerns for a mother after her daughter was involved in an accident.

Amy Johnson spoke about the phone call she received after her daughter’s accident.

“Momma someone has run the stop sign and has hit me I need you to come,” -- said Johnson.

After the accident, Amy says she called Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.

“I told him short and skinny a ten-minute conversation on how I had seen people run that stop there several times in the past. Roughly 10 minutes later Mason was calling me back, he had already contacted the sheriff’s and the Simpson County Road Department, the supervisor there and they had already come up with a plan of action.” -- Amy Johnson.

“What we’re planning in place now is just a few hundred feet beyond the stop ahead of the stop sign, were gonna install six rumble strips on the roadway and then just beyond the rumble strip area we’re gonna paint the stop ahead sign on the road.” -- Judge-Executive Mason Barnes

Johnson says, “I think it’s also important to talk to your children I think a lot of the times those stops signs get run by children that are young that are new at driving I think they need to realize how important it’s not a game, it is someone’s life that could be at stake there.”

“There’s no text message, no phone call, there’s no social media post that is worth risking yours or someone else’s life.” -- Mason Barnes, Judge-Executive

When Barnes was asked about the cost of the project he says, “when you’re talking about public safety and the possibility of a crash that could seriously injure or even worse kill someone, I don’t really put a price on public safety.”

Barnes says that the rumble strips have been ordered but there is no timeline as to when the project will be finished because he hopes the strips will arrive within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Independent Schools mourns loss of young maintenance staffer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Bowling Green Independent Schools announced that one of their very own died at the young age of 36 Wednesday.

News

Mask seller in Scottsville raising funds for Autism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
For each of the masks that are sold one dollar will be donated to Autism Speaks and they don’t intend to stop there.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 667 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

News

Glasgow's Rib Lickers on "All Night BBQ Fight

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dewayne Poynter will be featured on Cooking Channel's BBQ battle.

Latest News

Weather

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!

Good News

Good News: Bristow Elementary Painted Obstacle Course

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Police confirm shooting at Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green

Updated: 13 hours ago
Police confirm shooting at Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green

News

WATCH - Today's the hottest day of the week

Updated: 14 hours ago
Like a broken record, we are talking about sunshine and heat in today's forecast!

Breaking

Police arrest man after shooting at Campus Pointe Apartments; victim dies at a hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
One man is behind bars after police confirmed a shooting happened around midnight at the Campus Pointe Apartments.

News

Kentucky ranks 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
In 2019, Kentucky had four new charged cases for criminal human trafficking and seven total active cases.