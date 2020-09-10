Rib Lickers wins Cooking Channel’s “All Night BBQ Fight”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Glasgow barbecue restaurant is getting some national attention.

Dewayne Poynter of ‘Rib Lickers Smoke Shack’ made an appearance September 9 on the Cooking Channel’s 'All Night BBQ Fight’ where he competed against three other pitmasters from Kansas City, Memphis, and Georgia to be the “Boss of Barbecue.”

Poynter brought home the title to South Central Kentucky.

He was presented $10,000 and a pit boss championship ring.

Rib Lickers is at 2385 Scottsville Road in Glasgow.

