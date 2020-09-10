Advertisement

Rib Lickers wins Cooking Channel’s “All Night BBQ Fight”

Rib Lickers owner Rick Poynter showing off winner's ring.
Rib Lickers owner Rick Poynter showing off winner's ring.(Rick Poynter)
By Marisa Williams and Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Glasgow barbecue restaurant is getting some national attention.

Dewayne Poynter of ‘Rib Lickers Smoke Shack’ made an appearance September 9 on the Cooking Channel’s 'All Night BBQ Fight’ where he competed against three other pitmasters from Kansas City, Memphis, and Georgia to be the “Boss of Barbecue.”

Poynter brought home the title to South Central Kentucky.

He was presented $10,000 and a pit boss championship ring.

Rib Lickers is at 2385 Scottsville Road in Glasgow.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good News

Good News: Music on the Mountain at the SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, TN

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Humidity slowly rising in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will see more humidity but as we head into the weekend it will be muggy once again in south-central Kentucky!

Weather

More sunshine, but the muggies return in Kentucky!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine today, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity pushing back into the region!

News

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers.

Latest News

News

Mother raises awareness over vandalized stop sign in Simpson County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
A vandalized stop sign in an intersection in Simpson County is raising concerns for a mother after her daughter was involved in an accident.

News

Bowling Green Independent Schools staff member dies after fight with cancer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Bowling Green Independent Schools announced that one of their very own died at the young age of 36 Wednesday.

News

Mask seller in Scottsville raising funds for Autism

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
For each of the masks that are sold one dollar will be donated to Autism Speaks and they don’t intend to stop there.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 667 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

News

Glasgow's Rib Lickers on "All Night BBQ Fight

Updated: 19 hours ago
Dewayne Poynter will be featured on Cooking Channel's BBQ battle.

Weather

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!