Advertisement

Texas fugitive wanted in Georgia deputy shooting captured

In this image released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, taken from a deputy’s body camera, Texas fugitive Dalton Potter is questioned during a traffic stop on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dalton, Ga.
In this image released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, taken from a deputy’s body camera, Texas fugitive Dalton Potter is questioned during a traffic stop on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dalton, Ga.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody.

Authorities surrounded Potter outside the town of Resaca in northwest Georgia, where they said he shot a man earlier Wednesday.

Noah Cloer said his father Eddie Cloer fired back despite being shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

Investigators said Potter had fled into the woods after firing multiple shots Monday night at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, who was saved by his ballistic vest.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tennessee officials searching for tiger spotted by deputy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.

National

San Francisco's eerie orange glow from wildfire haze

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Smoke from California's massive wildfires turn day into night in San Francisco Wednesday.

National

Russia says West trying to victimize Moscow over Navalny

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating him said Monday that Navalny’s condition has improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.

National Politics

US jobless claims reach 884,000 as layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs are stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

News

Rib Lickers wins Cooking Channel’s “All Night BBQ Fight”

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Marisa Williams and Laura Rogers
Poynter brought home the title to South Central Kentucky.

Latest News

National

Assange extradition hearing paused over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended Thursday because one of the lawyers may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Good News

Good News: Music on the Mountain at the SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, TN

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Humidity slowly rising in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will see more humidity but as we head into the weekend it will be muggy once again in south-central Kentucky!

National

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.