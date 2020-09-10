WATCH - Unsettled for the Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was another mainly sunny, very warm and rather humid day across the area. Look for similar conditions Friday before the return of shower and thunderstorm chances Saturday.

A frontal system arrives this weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms a good bet Saturday afternoon. The risk for rain lingers into Sunday, with cooler air to follow for the start of next week. Afternoon highs drop from the upper 80s Saturday to around 80 as we dry out Monday.

Next week gets off to a less humid start before unsettled weather returns. We’ll stand a small chance for a late-day shower Tuesday before more scattered showers and storms return Wednesday into Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Continued Warm. High 87, Low 68, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible. High 88, Low 70, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible. High 84, Low 67, winds SW-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 90

Thursday’s Low: 67

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 100 (1919)

Record Low: 42 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Pollen: High (7.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

