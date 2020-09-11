Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,834 cases of COVID-19, 4,148 recoveries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,148 of which have recovered. There have been 108 deaths reported in the eight-county district.

See a breakdown of the cases below:

County Recovered Deaths Total Cases Barren 422 11 541 Butler 264 16 332 Edmonson 113 12 138 Hart 120 1 172 Logan 352 26 488 Metcalfe 75 2 94 Simpson 170 7 250 Warren 2632 33 3819 TOTAL 4148 108 5834

