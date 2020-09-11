Advertisement

Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,834 cases of COVID-19, 4,148 recoveries

Barren River District Health Department logo
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,148 of which have recovered. There have been 108 deaths reported in the eight-county district.

See a breakdown of the cases below:

CountyRecoveredDeathsTotal Cases
Barren42211541
Butler26416332
Edmonson11312138
Hart1201172
Logan35226488
Metcalfe75294
Simpson1707250
Warren2632333819
TOTAL41481085834

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

