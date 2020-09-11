Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,834 cases of COVID-19, 4,148 recoveries
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,148 of which have recovered. There have been 108 deaths reported in the eight-county district.
See a breakdown of the cases below:
|County
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Total Cases
|Barren
|422
|11
|541
|Butler
|264
|16
|332
|Edmonson
|113
|12
|138
|Hart
|120
|1
|172
|Logan
|352
|26
|488
|Metcalfe
|75
|2
|94
|Simpson
|170
|7
|250
|Warren
|2632
|33
|3819
|TOTAL
|4148
|108
|5834
