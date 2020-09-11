Bowling Green Fire Department commemorates 9/11 with giant flag

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is remembering those lost in 9/11 in a big way.

Giant flag hangs at entrance to the city (None)

The fire department puts up a giant flag every year to honor those who died on 9/11. Public information officer Marlee Boenig says she and several of the firefighters remember the day tragedy struck.

“We were actually standing in our living room here in the station and watching and the second plane hit the second tower right while we were watching. I remember us just all looking at each other like what’s happening now?" she recalls, "We really didn’t understand the magnitude because everything hadn’t happened yet.”

Boenig says the number 343 always comes to mind because that is how many firefighters from the New York Fire Department died. As firefighters, that danger is always there, she explains. “As a group, we usually try to remember them and just think about them and think about the sacrifice that they made because we do know that that could happen to us one day and we just want to remember them and what they did.”

The department hopes people see the flag as they enter the city and feel a sense of patriotism. The flag also goes up on the 4th of July, Memorial Day, and Veteran’s Day.

“We just want people to know that we remember and we appreciate our community,” Boenig says.

