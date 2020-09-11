Bowling Green Police arrest two men after home invasion robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two are behind bars after police responded to a home invasion robbery Thursday morning.

Bowling Green Police received a call for a home invasion robbery on Harlow Way around 1:40 a.m.

According to police, residents said multiple males wearing masks broke into their home and restrained everyone. The suspects had knives and stole money from the resident, police said.

Through information gathered from the resident, police were able to identify one of the suspects.

Blake A. Cabral, 21 of Bowling Green and Dara M. Chin, 28, of Bowling Green were both arrested.

Cabral is charged with Burglary, 1st Degree, Robbery, 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st Degree, and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon.

Chin is charged with Burglary, 1st Degree, Robbery, 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st Degree, and Assault, 4th Degree.

Both were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

