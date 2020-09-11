Gov. Beshear reports 948 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths

FRANTFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshears gave his daily update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, there are 948 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths including a 67-year-old woman from Barren County; an 85-year-old man from Christian County; a 62-year-old man from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 76-year-old woman from Marion County; a 58-year-old man from Oldham County; a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County; and two women, ages 78 and 82, from Todd County. The total death toll is at 1,044.

One hundred fifty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Jefferson County.

As of Friday, there have been at least 960,430 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.70%. At least 10,822 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

