Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is working a case involving two missing children, ages 8 and 5.

The sheriff’s department says on Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams, were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen from their home on Grayson Springs Road. The children were placed in the State’s custody on September 10th before Maples fled with the children. Police say the children are considered to be in danger due to Maples mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.

If you have any contact or have seen these children or Maples, you are asked to call your local police agency or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303.

