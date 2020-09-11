St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway this Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets sold out in June for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! It was the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history and this year we sold 6,500 tickets! Now we’re preparing for the giveaway show on September 13, 2020 at noon on WBKO-ABC.

You can see a virtual tour of the dream home by The Win Crew here.

Special thanks to our prize sponsors: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment for donating a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower. Houchens Industries for donating a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800. Hunt Ford in Franklin for donating a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost.

This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

