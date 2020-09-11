Advertisement

Supporters rappel to raise money for young victims of abuse

13 News's Kelly Dean finishes rappelling off Stadium Park Plaza.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local advocacy center is taking fundraising to new heights.

WBKO partnered with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) for the third annual “Over the Edge” event. Supporters rappelled off Stadium Park Plaza to raise funds for children who have been sexually abused. Individual rappellers commit to raising $1,000 for the child advocacy center.

“All the adults come together and the focus is on that child. And the child doesn’t have to go to all those places to be interviewed time and time again. That’s really the purpose of the child advocacy center," explains BRACAC director Jennifer Bryant about the organization.

Director Jennifer Bryant says, just like the kids, participants take a leap of faith. “It does take a lot of courage. People express it. They have fear of heights and they’re doing this anyway. It really represents the courage kids have to have when they come to the child advocacy center and tell a story about somebody they probably know, you know?” Bryant explains.

13 News’s Kelly Dean was one of the rappellers to make the courageous leap.

13 News's Kelly Dean rappelling off Stadium Park Plaza.
Over the edge continues Saturday, the 12th, when over 70 people will rappel off Stadium Park Plaza. You can contribute through Venmo @BRACAC or visit their website here.

