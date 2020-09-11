Advertisement

View From the Hill: Physics professor creates recording studio for lectures

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

“I live in an old 100-year-old home and I have to go outside to go to my basement so it’s like I’m leaving for work sort of.”

Since working from home meant sitting in front of a webcam last semester, Dr. Doug Harper decided to truly transform the space.

“I started trying to make some videos and learning the software I needed and I realized that I really needed a better microphone, so I bought myself a microphone.”

He also bought a green screen and a camera. This semester, Harper is recording lectures and sending them out prior to an in-person class.

“When I’m in class explaining this I’m often probably going too fast for them and not slowing down enough for them to understand but in this format, they can consume it at their own pace, and if they have more questions they can watch it again.”

It’s a concept known as a flipped classroom environment. And his students love it.

“It gives us a lot more control over learning the material on our own, replaying a video if we don’t understand it or skipping material if we are already familiar with it. I love that aspect and I definitely feel more prepared when I come to class.”

“You’re able to learn all those things from those videos and things he posts rather than having to learn in class. You just work on what you need to.”

Harper says it’s extremely helpful in learning a programming language called Labview.

“The advantage is I’m there, all their peers are there and they can help each other, they can get really great hands-on assistance while they’re trying to do their assignment.”

It’s technology Harper had been wanting to try and the pandemic prompted him to finally do it.

The students are using it to their advantage.

“It definitely takes a student that manages their time and wants to put in more work on the front end of learning.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,834 cases of COVID-19, 4,148 recoveries

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,148 of which have recovered. There have been 108 deaths reported in the eight-county district.

News

WKU fraternity chapter Sigma Nu receives interim suspension for COVID-19 violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ana Medina
A fraternity chapter on the campus of Western Kentucky University is facing repercussions after being accused of violating COVID-19 guidelines.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, and the highest single-day death toll

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Thursday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman pay respects to Kentucky’s COVID-19 victims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The wreath-laying was preceded by a brief performance by the handbell ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on September 13, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WATCH - Humidity is back in south central Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
MuggyMax Predictor shows things are sticky to muggy over the next few days in south-central Kentucky!

News

Baketivity ships baking kits for families to make at home

Updated: 8 hours ago
Veena Crownholm explains how it works.

News

Holley LS Fest returns this weekend with new safety measures in place

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Measures include limiting capacity, online only tickets sales, social distancing, and increased cleaning.