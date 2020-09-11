View From the Hill: Physics professor creates recording studio for lectures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

“I live in an old 100-year-old home and I have to go outside to go to my basement so it’s like I’m leaving for work sort of.”

Since working from home meant sitting in front of a webcam last semester, Dr. Doug Harper decided to truly transform the space.

“I started trying to make some videos and learning the software I needed and I realized that I really needed a better microphone, so I bought myself a microphone.”

He also bought a green screen and a camera. This semester, Harper is recording lectures and sending them out prior to an in-person class.

“When I’m in class explaining this I’m often probably going too fast for them and not slowing down enough for them to understand but in this format, they can consume it at their own pace, and if they have more questions they can watch it again.”

It’s a concept known as a flipped classroom environment. And his students love it.

“It gives us a lot more control over learning the material on our own, replaying a video if we don’t understand it or skipping material if we are already familiar with it. I love that aspect and I definitely feel more prepared when I come to class.”

“You’re able to learn all those things from those videos and things he posts rather than having to learn in class. You just work on what you need to.”

Harper says it’s extremely helpful in learning a programming language called Labview.

“The advantage is I’m there, all their peers are there and they can help each other, they can get really great hands-on assistance while they’re trying to do their assignment.”

It’s technology Harper had been wanting to try and the pandemic prompted him to finally do it.

The students are using it to their advantage.

“It definitely takes a student that manages their time and wants to put in more work on the front end of learning.”

