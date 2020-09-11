WATCH - Rain at Times This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The week ended with more very warm, humid conditions. It’s been mainly dry this week, but the risk for showers and thunderstorms is rising for Saturday and Sunday.

A frontal system on the approach will give rise to rain and storms Saturday afternoon. The chance for rain stays high into Sunday. If you’re looking to squeeze in outdoor activities this weekend, your best chance for avoid raindrops would be during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday before backing off into the low 80s Sunday.

Next week starts dry with cooler, less humid air Monday. However, more unsettled weather returns by mid-week. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday with highs remaining in the low 80s through the period. We’ll have cooler overnight lows, especially to begin the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 88, Low 70, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 82, Low 67, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 82, Low 61, winds NE-11

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 90

Friday’s Low: 69

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 98 (1915)

Record Low: 42 (1969)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Count: 59)

Pollen: High (6.6 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

