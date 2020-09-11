Advertisement

WATCH - Rain at Times This Weekend

Showers and Storms May Affect Your Outdoor Plans
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The week ended with more very warm, humid conditions. It’s been mainly dry this week, but the risk for showers and thunderstorms is rising for Saturday and Sunday.

A frontal system on the approach will give rise to rain and storms Saturday afternoon. The chance for rain stays high into Sunday. If you’re looking to squeeze in outdoor activities this weekend, your best chance for avoid raindrops would be during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday before backing off into the low 80s Sunday.

Next week starts dry with cooler, less humid air Monday. However, more unsettled weather returns by mid-week. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday with highs remaining in the low 80s through the period. We’ll have cooler overnight lows, especially to begin the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 88, Low 70, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 82, Low 67, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 82, Low 61, winds NE-11

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 90

Friday’s Low: 69

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 98 (1915)

Record Low: 42 (1969)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Count: 59)

Pollen: High (6.6 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Unsettled for the Weekend

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Showers and storms to return Saturday

Weather

More sunshine, but the muggies return in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine today, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity pushing back into the region!

Forecast

WATCH - Dry for Now, but Showers This Weekend?

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Very warm to close out the work week!

Weather

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Warmth for Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Tons of sun and above average temps for a few more days

Weather

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

Forecast

WATCH - Very Warm into Mid-Week!

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Temps flirt with 90 next two days

Weather

A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Comfortable conditions to start the week as more sunshine and heat are expected in the region!

Weather

Cranking Up The Heat For Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Summer take another jab at us with temperatures near 90 all the way till midweek.

Forecast

WATCH - A Wonderful Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Less humid air sets us up for a GREAT weekend!