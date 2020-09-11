Advertisement

WKU fraternity chapter Sigma Nu receives interim suspension for COVID-19 violations

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A fraternity chapter on the campus of Western Kentucky University is facing repercussions after being accused of violating COVID-19 guidelines.

“In the case of Sigma Nu, they are accused of having a party on August 29. In this gathering they had more than 10 people present, they also had alcohol present which is another violation of university rules as such they were brought upon disciplinary action,” said Bob Skipper, Director of Media Relations at WKU.

These accusations resulted in the interim suspension of Sigma Nu.

“They are barred from having any kind of chapter activities except for their chapter meetings,” said Skipper

Coordinator of Greek Affairs, Andrew Rash says everyone should be aware of their actions and their consequences.

“I think the big thing is to be smart. Dr. Caboni has made it very clear. The expectation of social gathering limits and following the Governor’s mandate with regards to social gatherings and things like that. It’s just something that we as a Greek community and WKU community have to be smart and obviously abide by.”

“We hope that others will understand the seriousness of this situation. What we don’t want are the actions of a few people endangering the health and welfare of our campus community and the greater Bowling Green community by having these gatherings and potentially spreading the virus,” says Skipper.

The Sigma Nu Fraternity has responded to the accusations of their fraternity chapter in a statement they gave to 13 News:

The investigation is in the hands of the office of student conduct.

Healthy on the Hill guidelines
Healthy on the Hill

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,834 cases of COVID-19, 4,148 recoveries

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,148 of which have recovered. There have been 108 deaths reported in the eight-county district.

News

View From the Hill: Physics professor creates recording studio for lectures

Updated: 1 hour ago
A physics professor at Western Kentucky University creates a recording studio for lecture

News

Gov. Beshear reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, and the highest single-day death toll

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Thursday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman pay respects to Kentucky’s COVID-19 victims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The wreath-laying was preceded by a brief performance by the handbell ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on September 13, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WATCH - Humidity is back in south central Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
MuggyMax Predictor shows things are sticky to muggy over the next few days in south-central Kentucky!

News

Baketivity ships baking kits for families to make at home

Updated: 8 hours ago
Veena Crownholm explains how it works.

News

Holley LS Fest returns this weekend with new safety measures in place

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Measures include limiting capacity, online only tickets sales, social distancing, and increased cleaning.