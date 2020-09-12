Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

There are 77 active cases, officials say.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 20 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 283 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 245 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 29 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 710.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 179 confirmed cases and 151 of those cases have recovered.

There have been four deaths reported from COVID-19.

