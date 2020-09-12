Advertisement

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen passes away after four-month long battle with COVID-19

Dr Rebecca Shadowen, Infectious Disease Specialist
Dr Rebecca Shadowen, Infectious Disease Specialist(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center has confirmed that Infectious Disease Specialist and community leader, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen has passed away after complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Shadowen tested positive for the virus in May, then was hospitalized in critical condition at UK Healthcare in Lexington.

The last update 13 News received was in June when she was transferred from the COVID Unit at UK HealthCare in Lexington to a step-down bed at The Medical Center’s Bowling Green campus where she was stable.

Dr. Shadowen was an integral member of the Warren County Coronavirus Taskforce where she provided guidance, and valuable knowledge about the virus to the community.

Connie Smith, President, and CEO of Med Center Health stated, “We are grieving the loss of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. There are really no words to describe the pain felt by her family, physician colleagues, and Med Center Health teammates. Dr. Shadowen will forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best care for our patients and the community. She was a dear friend to many.”

Dr. Shadowen joined the Medical Staff at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1989 and has been a physician leader in our region, across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and nationally for over 30 years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. Secretary of State announces incentive for Kentucky attorneys who volunteer at the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Attorneys can now get required credit hours for volunteering at the voting polls. Secretary Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky Bar Association Friday.

News

Glasgow man arrested after authorities seize $150,000 worth of marijuana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Glasgow man is behind bars after authorities located marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession.

News

Local medical professionals prepare for flu season amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Every year, doctors and other health experts encourage the public to get their flu shot.

News

Extra $400 in unemployment payment expected to hit account within days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Several weeks ago, Kentucky was approved through FEMA’s Lost Wages program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.

Latest News

News

Supporters rappel to raise money for young victims of abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Over the edge continues Saturday, the 12th when over 70 people will rappel off Stadium Park Plaza.

News

Bowling Green Fire Department commemorates 9/11 with giant flag

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"We just want people to know that we remember and we appreciate our community."

News

Gov. Beshear reports 948 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Beshears gave his daily update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky Friday afternoon.

News

New Flat Surface License Plates Make Debut on Kentucky Vehicles

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new kind of Kentucky license plate has begun appearing on motor vehicles in the Commonwealth.

News

United Way of Southern Kentucky announces over $508,000 in investments in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs in Warren County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
United Way of Southern Kentucky announced today that it is investing a total of $508,500 in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs and services for its July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 funding period in Warren County.

News

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing children

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say the children were placed in the state’s custody on September 10.