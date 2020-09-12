Extra $400 in unemployment payment expected to hit account within days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several weeks ago, Kentucky was approved through FEMA’s Lost Wages program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.

Gov. Beshear says the Office of Unemployment Insurance on Friday began processing the first week of the program for the weeks of July 26 to Aug. 15. Kentuckians who are eligible will begin receiving those funds in their accounts in the next two to three days.

“COVID-19 has caused the loss of millions of jobs across the nation, and unfortunately Kentucky is no exception,” the Governor said when the state’s application for the aid was accepted. “I am committed to fighting for every dollar to help our people survive this global pandemic and our workforce return to full strength.”

Read more about the unemployment assistance here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.