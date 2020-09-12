Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested after authorities seize $150,000 worth of marijuana

Barren River Drug Task Force arrests man, seizes marijuana and paraphernalia.
Barren River Drug Task Force arrests man, seizes marijuana and paraphernalia.(Barren River Drug Task Force)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars after authorities located marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession.

On September 10, the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Glasgow Police Department pulled over 21-year-old Henry Harris of Glasgow on Veterans Outer Loop.

Authorities say Harris admitted that he had just picked up a package at the post office which contained marijuana and marijuana products.

According to officials, the package contained processed marijuana, THC gummy edibles, vapes and marijuana wax, weighing 40 pounds. Additionally, Harris admitted that he had more items at his house and in a storage unit in Glasgow and gave consent to search, officials said.

There, officials found over 6.5 pounds of processed marijuana, over 2,300 THC gummy edibles, 550 marijuana wax canisters, over 480 THC vape cartridges and cash. The estimated street value of all the drugs was approximately $150,000.00.

Harris was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana over 5 lbs., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving and is in the Barren County Jail.

Henry Harris, Barren County Jail
Henry Harris, Barren County Jail(Barren County Jail)

The DTF was assisted in this case by the Glasgow Police Department and the US Postal Inspection Service.”

Press Release 09/11/2020 "On Monday, September 10th, 2020 at approximately 10:26 a.m. the Barren River Drug Task Force...

Posted by Barren River Drug Task Force on Friday, September 11, 2020

