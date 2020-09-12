Holley LS Fest; day two sold out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Holley LS Fest entered into day two of festivities with a sold-out crowd.

This year the Holley LS Fest pre-sold tickets online and limited the number of tickets sold.

"You know it is pretty neat for us to put the word out you had to put your ticket online in order to come in because we didn’t want to do a lot of money transactions and put people close together so everything was bought online. They would show us their phone and we would scan it with another phone without touching and it went smooth,” said Bill Tichenor, director of marketing at Holley Performance.

Also, to enter into the Holley LS Fest this year Holley worked with city officials and law enforcement to create an entrance only road and an exit only road.

“We worked on the roads, the county sheriff, and the police and the local EMS. The convention and visitors bureau so we utilized both lanes in all the way from the light at the railroad track and everything went smoother than ever and we couldn’t be more pleased,” added Tichenor.

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Holley LS Fest.

