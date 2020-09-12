Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Bessette

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This week's Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A local veteran in Bowling Green during the height of the pandemic found a way to hand out materials like masks and wipes to the community at no cost.

“Basically when people starting hoarding wipes and that kind of stuff it just came to me that the best way that I could help would be to hand some out. At first, I was just doing it with elderly people and then I found out it was a need all through the community,” said Michael Bessette, hero.

Michael also donated materials to local facilities who at the time were having a hard time acquiring PPE.

“I have handed out masks to Hospice and the Hope House and donated wipes to the sheriff’s office. I also donated N-95 masks to the Bowling Green Medical Clinic and the Kelly Autism Center,” added Michael.

The giving doesn’t stop there Michael also provided gloves for a teacher to give to students in her classroom to work in the computer lab.

“He has gone above and beyond the call of duty for this pandemic. With being a teacher we are very apprehensive about starting school in person. We are doing a hybrid method here at Bowling Green City Schools and Michael was able to supply me with gloves for my students. I am in a computer lab and so I have got my social distancing but the computers you cannot wipe off those surfaces after the students leave. We can disinfect around the station, so we have to use those gloves and he donated way more than this,” said Ann Pollard, friend.

Michael also donated his entire stimulus check to United Way.

“You know he had a mission and he wanted to help and make a difference and he did it all by himself and that commitment to time and money and giving people resources," added Pollard

Forgiving back to his community and constantly helping others we honor Michael as this week Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I do not really consider myself heroic or anything. I think that firefighters and police officers and EMS personnel and first responders do this every day and they are more heroic than I am. I am just doing what I can do at this point in time,” added Michael.

