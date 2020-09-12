Advertisement

KSP investigates death of Hart County Man

Hart County death investigation
Hart County death investigation(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, September 11, 2020 shortly after 6:00 pm, Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to a man lying in front of a home on Pine Ridge Road in Hart County.

KSP Troopers found 59-year-old John Wallace of Bonnieville, who was dead. The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

