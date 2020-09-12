Advertisement

Ky. Secretary of State announces incentive for Kentucky attorneys who volunteer at the polls

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams(Kentucky Secretary of State)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Attorneys can now get required credit hours for volunteering at the voting polls. Secretary Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky Bar Association Friday.

“Our office has taken several creative steps to address our poll worker crisis. Today we announce another: Kentucky lawyers now can get free CLE for poll worker training-- and they even get paid for volunteering," said Sec. Adams.

The Kentucky Bar Association’s Continuing Legal Education Commission accredited draft election law training created by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Kentucky Attorneys can receive 1.5 credit hours, of the 12.5 hours they need annually to keep their law licenses if they become poll workers.

Any registered voter can sign up to be a poll worker at GoVoteKy.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glasgow man arrested after authorities seize $150,000 worth of marijuana

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Glasgow man is behind bars after authorities located marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession.

News

Local medical professionals prepare for flu season amid pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Every year, doctors and other health experts encourage the public to get their flu shot.

News

Extra $400 in unemployment payment expected to hit account within days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Several weeks ago, Kentucky was approved through FEMA’s Lost Wages program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.

News

Supporters rappel to raise money for young victims of abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Over the edge continues Saturday, the 12th when over 70 people will rappel off Stadium Park Plaza.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Fire Department commemorates 9/11 with giant flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"We just want people to know that we remember and we appreciate our community."

News

Gov. Beshear reports 948 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Beshears gave his daily update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky Friday afternoon.

News

New Flat Surface License Plates Make Debut on Kentucky Vehicles

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new kind of Kentucky license plate has begun appearing on motor vehicles in the Commonwealth.

News

United Way of Southern Kentucky announces over $508,000 in investments in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs in Warren County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
United Way of Southern Kentucky announced today that it is investing a total of $508,500 in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs and services for its July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 funding period in Warren County.

News

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say the children were placed in the state’s custody on September 10.

News

Jimmy Charles talks new single "Hard Way to Go"

Updated: 8 hours ago