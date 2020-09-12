Advertisement

Lawless Orthodontics annual community day

Community Day at Lawless Orthodontics
Community Day at Lawless Orthodontics(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A local orthodontist in Bowling Green is helping children get orthodontic care through a nonprofit organization.

On Saturday Dr. Lawless and his team will be donated orthodontic care to local children through the nationally renowned nonprofit Smiles Change Lives.

“Obviously, this isn’t just me this is my staff as well. They are donating their time and their energy to do this and I am super excited to be here today to get braces on some kids," said Dr. Jay Lawless, Orthodontic Specialist.

To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-14, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and their family must meet certain financial guidelines.

The family must also be willing to submit an application fee of $30, and if accepted for treatment, a program fee of $650. All the money paid by the families to participate in the program goes back into the non-profit.

“Well, I was very grateful to hear that it was so local because it is kind of an inconvenience for us to have to travel to Louisville or Owensboro for braces which she is going to need. So I was very grateful that they were offering it here locally,” said Carrie Hughes, mother.

In total Dr. Lawless had the ability to help around 25 children on Saturday.

