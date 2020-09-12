Advertisement

Local medical professionals prepare for flu season amid pandemic

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year, doctors and other health experts encourage the public to get their flu shot. The preventative measure is as important as ever amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would recommend everyone go ahead and take the flu shot by September into October,” Dr. Suman Shekar from Med Center Health said.

This year, they are bringing back the nasal spray flu vaccine. Dr. Shekar said it is just as effective as getting the shot.

“It’s just a squirt in the nose, it’s very easy,” Dr. Shekar explained. “It can be given to anyone over seven years of age.”

Flu vaccines this year will also have a longer life span. Usually, the flu shot will be efficient for two to three months, this year it has been made to last six months.

“Many people have worked a lot to get this out, so I think we have to utilize this and make people realize that this is very important especially this year,” Dr. Shekar said.

One concern going into flu season is that COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms.

“The new coronavirus and the flu virus, both of them affect the lungs,” Dr. Shekar said.

If everyone does their part and gets the flu vaccine, it could help eliminate the uncertainty of which virus a patient is infected with and help to save resources.

“Hospital wise we are ready. We have made separate wards and floors for flu patients and their admission,” Dr. Shekar said.

She went on to say that there is not enough research yet to know if someone could get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“But looking at the pathology and the trend of the viruses, yes we can get both of the viruses at the same time and it can affect the lungs and that is the reason why we need to be careful and take care to prevent this flu virus,” Dr. Shekar explained.

Flu vaccines will be available by the end of the month. You can click here to learn more information about the upcoming flu season from the CDC.

