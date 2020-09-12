Marine One dedicated Col. Arthur “Mac’ Reynolds at the Aviation Heritage Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Aviation Heritage Park dedicated Marine One in a small in-person and virtual ceremony on Saturday.

The in-person ceremony was invitation only and guests sat 6-feet apart while wearing face masks.

For years the park looked for a helicopter to dedicate to the late Col. Arthur "Mac' Reynolds. Mac was a presidential pilot, a member of the United States Marine Corps, and is from Bowling Green.

After locating a helicopter, the park restored it and dedicated Marine One to Col. Reynolds.

Despite the rain, on Saturday afternoon the ceremony continued including speakers from the park and long time friends of Mac who spoke on behalf of his wife who watched the ceremony virtually.

aviation park dedication ceremony (Allison Baker)

“Mac, like every honoree here at this park is from Bowling Green, Warren County, South-Central Kentucky. Mac in particular grew up here, went to elementary school here, went to high school here then went on to the University of Kentucky. Then after his career in the Marines, he came back to the Bowling Green to the community again. Yes, there are so many people from our community who knew Mac well and our only regret is that we couldn’t locate this helicopter sooner,” said Joe Tinius, president, Aviation Heritage Park.

You can go to the Aviation Heritage Park’s website to learn about the history behind Marine One.

