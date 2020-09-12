Over The Edge: Day two of raising money for child advocacy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It’s time to take things Over The Edge for the third year in a row for child advocacy in Bowling Green.

Despite COVID-19 people in the Bowling Green community are still finding ways to give back, including repelling off of a building.

Each repeller raised funds for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. Then participants took things Over The Edge at Stadium Park Plaza in Downtown Bowling Green to celebrate helping an organization in need.

“We are just so thankful for the community support, the community has still come out strong for Over The Edge for child advocacy. We have many sponsorships, Med Center Health, Team Health is coming out today as presenting sponsors. Our partner WBKO we couldn’t do it without, DEI and Scott Murphey and Daniel as our landing. The Hero Image rasing $4,400 selling t-shirts for us in honor of our friend Megan Davidson. We are just so thankful for the community support we will raise close to $90,000 today,” said Jennifer Bryant Director, Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center

The goal for this years Over The Edge event is to raise $92,000.

