COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 536 new cases Sunday, 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 13, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”

As of 4 p.m. Sept. 13, Gov. Beshear reported that there are at least 56,945 cases in Kentucky, 536 of which were newly reported Sunday. Eighty-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Barren County.

“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting,” the Governor said. “We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 1,060 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.

“These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future,” the Governor said. “Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief.”

As of Sunday, there have been at least 990,957 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

