Hilltoppers fall to Cardinals in opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky did not start the season as planned as the Hilltoppers suffered a 35-21 loss at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tops got off to a promising start, forcing a three and out on the Cardinals' opening drive. A muffled punt by Louisville would set up WKU with first and goal at the one-yard line. Running back Gaej Walker would score to put the Tops on the board first 7-0.

It was all Cardinals after that as Louisville would score 28 unanswered points.

Quarterback Micale Cunningham finished the game 19 of 34 for 343 yards and four total touchdowns for the Cards.

WKU’s special teams would help pull the Tops within two scores early in the third quarter. Omari Alexander would block a punt by the Cardinals. The Tops would recover the loose ball and score two plays later on a one-yard touchdown run by Malik Staples cutting Louisville’s lead to just 14.

Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers offense struggled to find any real rhythm most of the night. Tyrrell Pigrome would finally lead the Tops to the endzone with just under six minutes remaining in the ball game. Pigrome found Mitchell Tinsey for a 12-yard score to make in 35-21, Louisville.

Pigrome went 10 for 23 for 129 yards and a touchdown. Pigrome also led the Tops in rushing yards with 68.

WKU will now face Liberty in the Tops home opener on September 19.

