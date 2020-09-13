Advertisement

Hilltoppers fall to Cardinals in opener

WKU set October 31 as the date for 2020 Homecoming.
WKU set October 31 as the date for 2020 Homecoming.(WKU)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky did not start the season as planned as the Hilltoppers suffered a 35-21 loss at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tops got off to a promising start, forcing a three and out on the Cardinals' opening drive. A muffled punt by Louisville would set up WKU with first and goal at the one-yard line. Running back Gaej Walker would score to put the Tops on the board first 7-0.

It was all Cardinals after that as Louisville would score 28 unanswered points.

Quarterback Micale Cunningham finished the game 19 of 34 for 343 yards and four total touchdowns for the Cards.

WKU’s special teams would help pull the Tops within two scores early in the third quarter. Omari Alexander would block a punt by the Cardinals. The Tops would recover the loose ball and score two plays later on a one-yard touchdown run by Malik Staples cutting Louisville’s lead to just 14.

Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers offense struggled to find any real rhythm most of the night. Tyrrell Pigrome would finally lead the Tops to the endzone with just under six minutes remaining in the ball game. Pigrome found Mitchell Tinsey for a 12-yard score to make in 35-21, Louisville.

Pigrome went 10 for 23 for 129 yards and a touchdown. Pigrome also led the Tops in rushing yards with 68.

WKU will now face Liberty in the Tops home opener on September 19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Head Coach Max Chaney is looking to lead the Wildcats to another successful season

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Bowling Green Purples.

Sports

WKU receiver Jacquez Sloan enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
WR Jacquez Sloan enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Sports

Purples shutout Cougars in season opener

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Purples defeat the Cougars 10-0 in season opener.

Latest News

Sports

WKU Cross Country Plans to Move Forward with 2020 Season

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
The team is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a Fall NCAA Cross Country Championship, with a ruling set to be made later this month.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Warren Central Dragons.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series visits the swamp to preview the Greenwood Gators.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Raiders of Warren East.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
Authentic’s win gives trainer Bob Baffert six Kentucky Derby wins, tying a record with Ben Jones for most all-time win among trainers.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Patriots of Allen County-Scottsville.