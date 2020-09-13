Advertisement

Some Showers For Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After see quite a bit of rain in some locations we are still watching some downpours in some locations including Dale Hollow Lake. As we head into Sunday we will watch a cold front dive in bringing a few more scattered storms.

The new week starts out dry with temperatures in the lower 80′s. Luckily fall will try to sneak in here by the end of the week with highs in the 70′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

