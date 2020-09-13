St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets sold out in June for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! It was the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history and this year we sold 6,500 tickets!

Bailey Hunt, of Morgantown, won a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Sherria Ponder, of Bowling Green, won a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

Joseph Wyatt, of Glasgow, won a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford in Franklin.

Ray Page, of Brownsville, won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage. You can see a virtual tour of the dream home by The Win Crew here.

For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.