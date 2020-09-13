Advertisement

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners

2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets sold out in June for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! It was the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history and this year we sold 6,500 tickets!

Bailey Hunt, of Morgantown, won a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Sherria Ponder, of Bowling Green, won a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

Joseph Wyatt, of Glasgow, won a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford in Franklin.

Ray Page, of Brownsville, won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage. You can see a virtual tour of the dream home by The Win Crew here.

For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Some Showers For Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms for Sunday as a cold front dives through.

News

Lawless Orthodontics annual community day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-14, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and their family must meet certain financial guidelines.

News

Over The Edge: Day two of raising money for child advocacy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The goal for this years Over The Edge event is to raise $92,000.

News

Holley LS Fest; day two sold out

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Holley LS Fest.

Latest News

News

Marine One dedicated Col. Arthur “Mac’ Reynolds at the Aviation Heritage Park

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Despite the rain, on Saturday afternoon the ceremony continued including speakers from the park and long time friends of Mac who spoke on behalf of his wife who watched the ceremony virtually.

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 721 new cases Saturday, 13 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

News

KSP investigates death of Hart County Man

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Breaking

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen passes away after four-month long battle with COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Dean
The Medical Center has confirmed that Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen has passed away after complications related to COVID-19.

News

Ky. Secretary of State announces incentive for Kentucky attorneys who volunteer at the polls

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Dean
Attorneys can now get required credit hours for volunteering at the voting polls. Secretary Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky Bar Association Friday.

News

Glasgow man arrested after authorities seize $150,000 worth of marijuana

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Dean
A Glasgow man is behind bars after authorities located marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession.