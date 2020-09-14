2020 Bourbon & Brewfest postponed; launch new Tasting Sessions series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2020 Bourbon & Brewfest, originally scheduled for Saturday October 24th, has official been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bourbon and Brewfest will continue in October 2021, with an exact date to be determined. Those who purchased tickets for this years event will have the option for a refund, to roll their purchase to the event in 2021, or move there purchase to the new Bourbon & Brewfest Tasting Sessions.

The New Tasting Sessions will be held once every two months at Bowling Green Ballpark’s Reinhart Stadium Club. The Tasting Sessions will be limited to 100 people and feature samplings of limited release beers and specialty bourbons. The first tasting session will be held on the original Bourbon and Brewfest date of Saturday October 24th at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased on the Bowling Green Hot Rods website, www.bghotrods.com and will be $20 per person. Tickets are only being sold in advance of the event and will not be sold the day of the event.

“We are disappointed to have to postpone this years Bourbon & Brewfest. Our staff worked very hard to develop a social distancing plan in June, but as the pandemic continues we felt there wasn’t a way to safely hold the event.” Said Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods COO & General Manager. “In addition, we heard from many breweries and distilleries that had committed early on who’s own tasting rooms are still shutdown and decided to withdraw.” Eliott Stahl, Executive Director of Vette City Catering, “We’ve always planned to expand the Bourbon & Brewfest Brand and we are really excited about hosting the Tasting Sessions.” Said. “Patrons attending will get a unique experience and be able to taste a variety of specialty drinks.”

