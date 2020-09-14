A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County set to begin

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County is expected to the begin soon. The bridge will close on Sept. 21 for approximately 60 days.

A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W will be in place.

KY 621 Detour

Scott and Murphy Inc. was awarded the contract on Dec. 6, 2019 in the amount of $816,840.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. More information on Bridging Kentucky is available at http://www.bridgingkentucky.com.

