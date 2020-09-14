Advertisement

A Cool Down In The Coming Week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a bit of a soggy and gloomy weekend, we start up the new week with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the lower 80′s. The dry conditions stick around for the first part of the week with better rain chances towards the end of the week.

As of now, rain chances bump up Thursday but temperatures take a tumble with daytime highs only topping in the 70′s. We could end out the week with some night time lows in the upper 40′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

Some Showers For Sunday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms for Sunday as a cold front dives through.

More sunshine, but the muggies return in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine today, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity pushing back into the region!

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Comfortable conditions to start the week as more sunshine and heat are expected in the region!

Cranking Up The Heat For Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Summer take another jab at us with temperatures near 90 all the way till midweek.

Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Cooler and comfortable weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!

Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A quiet start to the day with scattered storms developing later this afternoon.

Unsettled weather to start the week

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
This afternoon storm chances diminish with partly cloudy skies. Not everyone will stay dry, however.