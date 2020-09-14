A Cool Down In The Coming Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a bit of a soggy and gloomy weekend, we start up the new week with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the lower 80′s. The dry conditions stick around for the first part of the week with better rain chances towards the end of the week.

As of now, rain chances bump up Thursday but temperatures take a tumble with daytime highs only topping in the 70′s. We could end out the week with some night time lows in the upper 40′s.

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

