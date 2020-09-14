A quiet and mild start to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy and cloudy weekend, things look to brighten up and dry out to start the work week!

A weak cold front is moving through the region and behind it is a large area of surface high pressure off in the Great Lakes. This high pressure will influence our weather over the next couple of days with temperatures slightly below average but with plenty of sunshine! Skies will see more cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon as the next disturbance moves in by the middle and latter half of the week.

Showers and storms will be isolated to widely scattered on Wednesday, becoming more numerous by Thursday with temperatures taking another dive. By the end of the week, stray showers are possible but most of us will be drying out but staying cool. Highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 70s as skies will slowly clear out by Friday evening. By next weekend, things will stay below average with highs in the 70s with dry conditions. Long range computer models indicate that things will remain drier and cooler than normal for the end of the month. It looks like fall-like weather will be with us!

It's a Monday, so caffeine will be required. We also see areas of patchy dense fog this morning, but conditions will improve later in the day with sunshine! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 80. Low 59. Winds NE at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 65. Winds E at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 35 (1902)

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 59

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (5.7)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+10.18″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.