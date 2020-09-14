Advertisement

A quiet and mild start to the week!

Areas of patchy dense fog in portions of the region this morning.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy and cloudy weekend, things look to brighten up and dry out to start the work week!

A weak cold front is moving through the region and behind it is a large area of surface high pressure off in the Great Lakes. This high pressure will influence our weather over the next couple of days with temperatures slightly below average but with plenty of sunshine! Skies will see more cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon as the next disturbance moves in by the middle and latter half of the week.

Showers and storms will be isolated to widely scattered on Wednesday, becoming more numerous by Thursday with temperatures taking another dive. By the end of the week, stray showers are possible but most of us will be drying out but staying cool. Highs will only be in the mid-to-lower 70s as skies will slowly clear out by Friday evening. By next weekend, things will stay below average with highs in the 70s with dry conditions. Long range computer models indicate that things will remain drier and cooler than normal for the end of the month. It looks like fall-like weather will be with us!

It's a Monday, so caffeine will be required. We also see areas of patchy dense fog this morning, but conditions will improve later in the day with sunshine!
It's a Monday, so caffeine will be required. We also see areas of patchy dense fog this morning, but conditions will improve later in the day with sunshine!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 80. Low 59. Winds NE at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 65. Winds E at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 35 (1902)

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 59

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (5.7)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+10.18″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A Cool Down In The Coming Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry weather moves in just in time to start off the new week.

Weather

Some Showers For Sunday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms for Sunday as a cold front dives through.

Weather

More sunshine, but the muggies return in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine today, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity pushing back into the region!

Weather

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!

Latest News

Weather

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

Weather

A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Comfortable conditions to start the week as more sunshine and heat are expected in the region!

Weather

Cranking Up The Heat For Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Summer take another jab at us with temperatures near 90 all the way till midweek.

Weather

Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Cooler and comfortable weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

Weather

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!

Weather

Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A quiet start to the day with scattered storms developing later this afternoon.