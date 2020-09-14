Bowling Green local married during pandemic says it’s “frustrating”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pandemic is having a harsh effect on life’s big events.

Bowling Green local Ariana Chapel finally got married after months of uncertainty. She was supposed to walk down the aisle in May, but COVID-19 restrictions forced her to change the date three times.

Ariana Chapel on her wedding day (None)

Chapel says the hardest part was the frustration and stress. She knows many brides who have lost money on weddings that never happened. At one point, the couple believed the wedding they dreamed of would never happen.

“We scheduled for August 1st. We were like, if we cancel this, we’re just going to have to get married. Just like that because we were done with it. I wanted a big wedding, but at the end of the day, it was a great wedding. It was small, but it was great.”

Ariana and her guests (None)

Chapel says they had to cut the wedding from 150 to 50 people. She says it was hard not having all her friends there… but she was able to include those closest to her.

