Brownsville man wins St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ray Page from Brownsville is the winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

In June, 6,500 tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It is the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and their mission: finding cures and saving children.

Winner Ray Page says he always buys a ticket just for the good cause.

“Every year just to help out.," Page explains. "I never would have thought I would win something like that, you know? I can’t even believe it’s happening.”

Each entrant bought a $100 ticket with the chance to win the dream home. Page explains the exciting moment he found out he won, saying, “My son comes over and says do y’all have your phones? I said no. He told me you just won St. Jude’s house. I said you’re kidding.”

Unbelievable as it seemed, Page says he is ecstatic, and he is figuring out what his plan will be for the new property.

The home represents a whole community’s hard work according to the home builder Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build.

“We have so many different people that are involved from suppliers and subcontractors and individuals that donate their time and money and efforts and materials to make this project all come together. So a lot of people to thank," says Sweets.

The funds will make sure the families never receive a bill at St. Jude. The full list of winners is below:

Bailey Hunt, of Morgantown, won a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Sherria Ponder, of Bowling Green, won a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

Joseph Wyatt, of Glasgow, won a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford in Franklin.

