Advertisement

Brownsville man wins St. Jude Dream Home

2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ray Page from Brownsville is the winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

In June, 6,500 tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It is the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and their mission: finding cures and saving children.

Winner Ray Page says he always buys a ticket just for the good cause.

“Every year just to help out.," Page explains. "I never would have thought I would win something like that, you know? I can’t even believe it’s happening.”

Each entrant bought a $100 ticket with the chance to win the dream home. Page explains the exciting moment he found out he won, saying, “My son comes over and says do y’all have your phones? I said no. He told me you just won St. Jude’s house. I said you’re kidding.”

Unbelievable as it seemed, Page says he is ecstatic, and he is figuring out what his plan will be for the new property.

The home represents a whole community’s hard work according to the home builder Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build.

“We have so many different people that are involved from suppliers and subcontractors and individuals that donate their time and money and efforts and materials to make this project all come together. So a lot of people to thank," says Sweets.

The funds will make sure the families never receive a bill at St. Jude. The full list of winners is below:

Bailey Hunt, of Morgantown, won a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Sherria Ponder, of Bowling Green, won a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

Joseph Wyatt, of Glasgow, won a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford in Franklin.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green local married during pandemic says it’s “frustrating”

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
COVID-19 restrictions forced her to change the date three times.

News

Firefighter climbs same number of floors as 9/11 first responders

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“It’s going to be difficult, but I got to remember that my brothers at that day."

News

’Trump 2020 Water Parade’ takes place on Barren River Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Around 250 boats participated in the ‘Trump 2020 Water Parade’ Saturday morning on Barren River Lake.

Trump 2020 Boat Parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump 2020 Boat Parade on Barren River Lake

Latest News

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 536 new cases Sunday, 3 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

News

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Congratulations to this year's winners!

Weather

Some Showers For Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms for Sunday as a cold front dives through.

News

Lawless Orthodontics annual community day

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-14, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and their family must meet certain financial guidelines.

News

Over The Edge: Day two of raising money for child advocacy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The goal for this years Over The Edge event is to raise $92,000.

News

Holley LS Fest; day two sold out

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Holley LS Fest.