Advertisement

Firefighter climbs same number of floors as 9/11 first responders

By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One firefighter is climbing in honor of 9/11′s heroes.

Chris McCoy, a firefighter with the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, climbed the stairs of the Creason lot parking structure at Western Kentucky University 20 times to symbolize what the firefighters climbed on 9/11. The parking structure is seven stories, and McCoy says it will come out to around 110 floors after the whole journey, the same amount as the firefighters on 9/11.

McCoy typically goes to Nashville’s memorial climb, but it was canceled this year. McCoy decided to make his own. “Some of them didn’t make it out and that’s why we climb because the 343, they can’t climb," says McCoy, as he prepares to make his way up for the first of 20 times.

“It’s going to be difficult, but I got to remember that my brothers at that day, this was very difficult with them because not only were they having to climb the stairs, they had fire on top of them, they had people they had to get out of the building, and they knew they had a very limited amount of time before the building would collapse."

Firefighter climbs 110 floors.
Firefighter climbs 110 floors.(None)

The whole climb took over two hours to complete. MCcoy is hoping he can continue the 9/11 stair climb every year, so Bowling Green has one of its own.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green local married during pandemic says it’s “frustrating”

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
COVID-19 restrictions forced her to change the date three times.

News

Brownsville man wins St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"[My son] told me you just won St. Jude’s house! I said you’re kidding.”

News

’Trump 2020 Water Parade’ takes place on Barren River Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Around 250 boats participated in the ‘Trump 2020 Water Parade’ Saturday morning on Barren River Lake.

Trump 2020 Boat Parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump 2020 Boat Parade on Barren River Lake

Latest News

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 536 new cases Sunday, 3 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

News

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Congratulations to this year's winners!

Weather

Some Showers For Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms for Sunday as a cold front dives through.

News

Lawless Orthodontics annual community day

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-14, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and their family must meet certain financial guidelines.

News

Over The Edge: Day two of raising money for child advocacy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The goal for this years Over The Edge event is to raise $92,000.

News

Holley LS Fest; day two sold out

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Holley LS Fest.