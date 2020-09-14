Head-on collision claims life of one in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Officials responded to a head-on collision in the 5000 block of Nashville Road between Elrod Road and Old Nashville Road Loop just after 5:00 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they say Nicholas Coon was unresponsive and not breathing. Fire and EMS tried to revive Coon, but they were unsuccessful. He was later transported.

Robert Crawford says he was driving north on Nashville Road, and as soon as he came to the pinnacle of the bridge, he says Coon drove into his lane and hit his car head-on.

Police say Crawford told them he tried to avoid hitting Coon by driving into the right shoulder of the road, but Coon did not slow down and Crawford could not avoid the collision.

According to authorities on the scene, Coon was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.

Police say Crawford agreed to do a blood draw voluntarily, which was sent to the KSP Laboratory for testing.

