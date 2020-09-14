Advertisement

KSP investigates fatal crash in Allen County

Kentucky State Police Post 3 is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway (U.S. 231) and Halfway Halifax Road (KY 1332) in Allen County.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway (U.S. 231) and Halfway Halifax Road (KY 1332) in Allen County.

KSP says the preliminary investigation indicated 77-year-old Charles Wagoner, of Scottsville, was driving a pickup hauling a pontoon boat on Halfway Halifax Road, near the intersection of U.S. 231, when he attempted to merge onto the southbound lane of U.S. 231 and entered into the path of 25-year-old Brandon Harrison who was driving a motorcycle northbound. Harrison’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of the pontoon boat in tow.

Brandon Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on Harrison’s vehicle, 22-year-old Kayleigh Harrison, of Scottsville, was taken to Skyline hospital where she was in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

