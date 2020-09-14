Advertisement

St. Jude dream home winner visits house for first time

Ray and Margaret Page visit their newly won home for the first time.
Ray and Margaret Page visit their newly won home for the first time.(WBKO)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the winner of the St. Jude dream home was announced for the first time. Just about every year, Ray Page has bought a ticket towards winning the house. He said he just likes to support the cause.

“It’s all just a good cause for the children,” Page said.

6,500 tickets are sold every year. Page said his son let him know that he won and he couldn’t believe it.

“I haven’t won anything in my life, we’re still soaking it in!” he said.

Overall, Ray Page and his wife were very impressed with the inside and outside of the home, and most of all grateful for St. Jude and their partners for putting on the contest.

“I would’ve been happy with one year of groceries. You know, they’ve done a fantastic job. I appreciate everyone that has been involved in this,” Page said.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They also drew for other prizes:

Bailey Hunt, of Morgantown, won a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Sherria Ponder, of Bowling Green, won a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

Joseph Wyatt, of Glasgow, won a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford in Franklin.

