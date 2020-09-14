Advertisement

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Election Day is Nov. 3
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.(Source: USPS)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The U.S. Postal Service is out with voting advice seven weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election. It’s advice that’s prompted a lawsuit in at least one state.

“If you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead,” says a postcard being sent to postal customers nationally.

The information on the card directs the public to the USPS election mail website.

The postcard starts with a pledge.

“If you vote by mail, we’re committed to providing you a secure, effective way to deliver your ballot,” it says.

The mailing gives potential voters a checklist for making sure their vote gets counted:

Start today

  • Give yourself and election officials plenty of time to complete the process ahead of Nov. 3.

Rules and dates

  • These vary by state so contact your local election board.

Request mail-in or absentee ballot

  • Do this at least 15 days before the election.

Follow instructions

  • Check all the boxes. Sign where required. Add all necessary postage.

Get ballot in the mail

  • The USPS recommends you mail your ballot at least seven days before election day.

The postcard ends with a promise that leaves the final responsibility with the voter.

“We’re ready to deliver for you. Make sure you’re ready, too.”

The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before both House and Senate committees last month on his management of the agency and changes his critics say will slow mail delivery.

In Colorado, delivery of the flyers has been halted.

A federal judge agreed with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold that the postcards contain confusing information about the state’s mail-in voting system.

Mail-in ballots don’t have to be requested in the state. They’re automatically mailed to voters.

Coloradans also can choose to vote in person or drop their ballots in secure drop-boxes.

The Postal Service has asked the judge to reconsider his temporary restraining order stopping the mailings.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

News

Head-on collision claims life of one in Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ana Medina
Officials responded to a head-on collision at the 5000 block of Nashville Road between Elrod Road and Old Nashville Road Loop.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.

National Politics

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.